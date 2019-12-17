ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Media & Entertainment

Ad firm Dentsu cuts 1,400 jobs in UK, Singapore and 5 markets

Japanese leader projects 93% drop in profit, cutting 2019 guidance again

HIDEKI SHINOHARA, Nikkei staff writer
Dentsu aims to reap more than $125 million in annual savings through the move.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japanese ad agency Dentsu will lay off roughly 1,400 employees in seven foreign markets including the U.K., China and Singapore as the company slashes its earnings forecast for the second time since August.

The Tokyo-based company said Monday that it will incur about 24.8 billion yen ($227 million) in related expenses over two years starting in 2019.

But the restructuring is expected to help save at least 13.8 billion yen in personnel and operational costs annually.

The job cuts represent about 11% of the agency's workforce in the affected markets, which also include Australia, Brazil, France and Germany. One of the targets is Dentsu Aegis Network, the U.K. subsidiary that operated as Aegis Group before its 2013 acquisition by Japan's industry leader. Dentsu Aegis oversees the group's international operations.

Dentsu downgraded its 2019 earnings outlook, as the company now sees net profit tumbling 93% to 6.2 billion yen. An earlier projection called for a profit of 35.8 billion yen.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media