Media & Entertainment

Apple Daily confirms shutdown after arrest of editorial writer

Critical Hong Kong newspaper to cease publication by Saturday

Reporters staked out the offices of Apple Daily on Wednesday after an editorial writer was arrested, amid expectation other journalists could be detained.   © Reuters
MICHELLE CHAN, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Embattled Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily confirmed that it will cease publication by Saturday following the arrest earlier in the day of one of its editorial writers.

The board of directors of Next Digital, Apple's parent company, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that "due to current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong," the publication would cease both print and online publication no later than Saturday.

"The company thanks our readers for their loyal support and our journalists, staff and advertisers for their commitment over the past 26 years," it said.

Hong Kong's national security police earlier said they had arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces as part of an ongoing operation against Apple Daily, long known for its critical coverage of the Hong Kong and Chinese governments.

Local media identified the man as Yeung Ching-kee, one of the paper's editorial writers. Yeung, who has written more than 800 pieces under the pseudonym "Li Ping" since 2016, published his most recent piece on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson told Nikkei Asia that the operation against Apple Daily is continuing and that further arrests are possible. Next Digital prohibited visitors from entry on Wednesday while telling staff to work from "safe places."

Wednesday's arrest came less than a week after police mobilized over 500 officers to arrest five top editors and company executives and search their homes and Apple's offices.

Apple Editor-in-Chief Ryan Law and Next Chief Executive Cheung Kim-hung were formally charged on Saturday with violating Hong Kong's national security law in relation to the newspaper's publication of some 30 articles seen as calling for sanctions on Hong Kong or China by foreign governments and institutions.

