Media & Entertainment

BTS free concert draws worldwide 'Army' decked out in purple

Busan event marked milestone for K-pop sensation amid news of military induction

Tens of thousands attended the BTS concert in Busan, with 49 million more tuning in from around the world via livestream. (Photo courtesy of Hybe)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

BUSAN -- The color was purple as tens of thousands from the so-called BTS Army of fans descended on this South Korean port city Saturday for what turned out to be a history-making concert by the K-pop sensation, while tens of millions of others from around the world livestreamed it.

Busan planned this free concert to promote itself as a potential city for the 2030 World Expo, which will take place after Osaka hosts the 2025 edition. BTS members serve as honorary public relations ambassadors for the city's bid to host the expo.

