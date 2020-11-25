ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

BTS gets Grammy nod for 'Dynamite' in K-pop first

Band up against Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga for best duo or group performance

BTS has made K-pop history by becoming the first Korean act to be nominated for a Grammy Award.   © Reuters
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- BTS has become the first Korean act to be nominated for a Grammy Award, with the seven-member boy band up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for its smash hit "Dynamite."

"Dynamite" is the group's first track recorded fully in English and has already made history, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart earlier this year.

Nominations for the 63rd Annual Grammy music awards were announced online on Tuesday evening, U.S. time.

BTS shared video on Twitter of their reaction as they watched the event live from Seoul. The members erupted in cheers when the band's name was called. After celebrating, the members thanked their global fan base -- known as the BTS Army -- for its support.

"We appreciate everyone who listens to and likes our music at this hard time. First of all, it is the Army who made the miracle of [us becoming] Grammy-nominated artists. Thank you for this great honor!" BTS tweeted.

The band faces stiff competition. Other nominees in the same category include Justin Bieber with Quavo, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift with Bon Iver.

The awards ceremony will be held on Jan. 31. Nominees for each category are chosen from more than 23,000 submissions by members of the Recording Academy, a U.S.-based organization made up of musicians, producers and other music industry professionals.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close