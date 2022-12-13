ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

BTS member Jin reports for military duty in South Korea

K-pop group's activities on hold as global superstars fulfill compulsory service

Jin with a buzz cut in a photo posted in an online fan community.   © Kyodo
KOTARO HOSOKAWA and KIM JAEWON Nikkei staff writers | South Korea

SEOUL -- The oldest member of South Korean K-pop phenomenon BTS reported for mandatory military service on Tuesday, becoming the first of the seven-strong globally popular music group to meet their national obligation.

Jin, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, entered a military training facility in Yeoncheon county, about 50 kilometers north of downtown Seoul and near the tense border with North Korea. There the 30-year-old will undergo about five weeks of basic training before assignment to an army unit. He has said his service will last for 18 months, with discharge scheduled in June 2024.

