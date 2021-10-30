Bandai Namco recycles popular Gunpla plastic model kits

TOKYO -- Japanese toymaker Bandai Namco has begun recycling materials used in its Gunpla plastic models, an effort to raise fans' awareness of Gunpla -- plastic models based on the Mobile Suit Gundam sci-fi robot anime franchise -- by encouraging them to experience plastic models from production, to purchase, to recycling.

Plastic models are made almost entirely from the petrochemical material, but Bandai Namco aims to reduce its use of plastic through its Gundam-related business.

The recycling program is dubbed "Gundam R operation." It involves all members of the Bandai group, led by Bandai Spirits, a Tokyo-based company. Under the program, events are being held at retailers across Japan, including Aeon Mall stores, for one month, starting Oct. 20.

Bandai Namco earlier this year started collecting plastic runners -- the frames from which plastic model parts are removed for assembly. These frames are typically thrown away. The recycling drive is the first effort to reduce plastic waste by a Japanese toymaker. The company has placed recycling boxes for hobbyists to return their runners at 190 amusement facilities and other locations. It expects to collect about 10 tons of waste annually and hopes to raise that to 500 tons in the future.

Bandai Namco is working on technology to recycle used runners, the frames -- typically thrown away -- that hold the pieces assembled into plastic models. (photo courtesy of Bandai Namco group)

For the Gundam R operation, model builders return used runners to the collection boxes and receive Gunpla models made with recycled materials in exchange, giving them a better understanding of the life cycle of the plastic.

"We hope to help raise awareness of recycling in our society," said Koji Fujiwara, the company's "chief Gundam officer."

Bandai Namco has enlisted the help of other companies for the program. It is working with PS Japan, an affiliate of chemical maker Asahi Kasei, to develop technology for recycling waste plastic. In addition, it has switched the power source for Gundam Factory Yokohama, an event where visitors can see a life-size Gundam robot on display move, to renewable energy with assistance from Updater, a company that provides renewable-energy electricity.

Moves to reduce plastic waste have begun in the entertainment industry. With stricter regulation of plastics a possibility in the future, greater use of recycled may be required for wide range of products. New taxes may be imposed on the use of virgin plastics, for example. And as environmentally conscious consumers grow in number, the market for Gunpla products may come under threat.

In all, around 700 million Gunpla models have been sold worldwide. They are now being "handled by a major retailer in North America," said Bandai Namco Holdings President Masaru Kawaguchi, adding, "We see further growth in global sales."

Gundam products, whose sales total nearly 100 billion yen ($878 million), is a key earner for Bandai Namco. It is reassuring for the group to have a business that produces a steady income stream in the entertainment industry, where products are hit or miss.

The ultimate goal of the Gundam R operation is to turn this symbolic plastic model brand, which uses large amounts of plastic, into a sustainable toy product. To build a sustainable business, the company hopes to win the backing of the wider public, not just fans.