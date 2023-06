TOKYO -- Bandai Namco Holdings opens its first overseas store complex in London next month, Nikkei learned Tuesday, as the Japanese entertainment company behind franchises such as Gundam and One Piece works to expand its international fan base.

Bandai Namco Amusement will set up a Bandai Namco Cross Store in the British capital's Camden Market, a sprawling retail center with an eclectic variety of shops and restaurants.