Media & Entertainment

Can Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi follow renowned Kurosawa?

'Drive My Car' is first Japanese film ever to be nominated for best picture

Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” was nominated in four categories, including best picture, for this year’s Academy Awards.
SHIGEKI KOGA, Nikkei senior staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car," nominated for four Academy Awards categories -- best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay and best international feature film -- is the first Japanese movie to be nominated for best picture, and the first to be nominated for multiple categories since Japanese director Akira Kurosawa's 1986 movie "Ran."

