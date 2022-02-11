TOKYO -- Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car," nominated for four Academy Awards categories -- best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay and best international feature film -- is the first Japanese movie to be nominated for best picture, and the first to be nominated for multiple categories since Japanese director Akira Kurosawa's 1986 movie "Ran."
Media & Entertainment
Can Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi follow renowned Kurosawa?
'Drive My Car' is first Japanese film ever to be nominated for best picture