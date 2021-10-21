ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China amplifies state media, muzzles private voices in news list

Caixin removed from roster of outlets approved for online republishing

A newsstand in Beijing. The government on Wednesday expanded its list of which news outlets can have articles republished online.   © Reuters
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China's top internet regulator updated its list of approved media sources, giving the government a greater voice and control over how news is disseminated.

Online information providers are now allowed to republish pieces from 1,358 internet news outlets named by the Cyberspace Administration of China. The roster is quadruple the size from the previous version published in 2016.

However, all of the new additions appear to be from state- or party-affiliated outlets. Meanwhile, more independent voices remain marginalized, if not banished from the list altogether.

The new list, which was released Wednesday, includes nearly 120 media sources linked to the Communist Party's Central Committee, such as the People's Daily newspaper. There are nearly 90 additional industry-focused publications controlled by state or party organs.

The list includes 80 social media accounts, websites or apps directly controlled by party organizations or central government agencies. Media outlets affiliated with regional party organizations or local governments number more than 1,000.

Meanwhile, the Beijing-based financial publication Caixin.com is nowhere to be found on the latest list. The publication, part of the larger Caixin Media group, was named in the 2016 register.

Caixin.com has developed a large following with journalism that investigates economic issues that deeply affect society. How this decision will affect the company's operations will likely garner scrutiny.

Nikkei and Caixin have an agreement to exchange articles in English.

Foreign media groups remain excluded from the approved list. Because the roster serves as a standard for what internet service providers can republish, it is believed that the outlets named can be used as reference.

Though the list itself does not place any direct restrictions on journalistic activities, an outlet's reach can depend on the inclusion in the list.

This month, China unfurled draft revisions to the so-called "negative list," dictating which industries are open to market participation. The document includes a new section listing certain types of investments that would be prohibited in the news industry. The new negative list will be finalized soon.

The Chinese government led by President Xi Jinping has launched a regulatory pressure campaign against the tech industry, which is dominated by private-sector companies. Some believe these latest steps against media outlets appear designed to clamp down on criticism against the government and the ruling party.

