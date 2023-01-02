ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Media & Entertainment

China gaming industry hopes fun is returning after Beijing curbs

Tencent, Netease get more titles approved but analysts say criteria remain unclear

China's regulators have approved a number of new video games recently but the industry is still wary of further crackdowns.   © Reuters
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- China approved a new batch of domestic gaming titles as well as imported games last week amid signs that Beijing is easing regulations on the sector -- but it is too early to say the worst is over, company executives and analysts warned.

Beijing granted licenses to 84 domestic games in December. It also granted approvals to 44 foreign video games, the first batch since authorities froze new game import approvals 18 months ago. China has the world's second largest gaming market by revenue.

