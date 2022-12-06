ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

China's Tencent suspends gaming to honor late leader Jiang Zemin

Other game makers follow suit amid government's tightening oversight of industry

The official website of a Chinese video game, displaying black and white as a sign of mourning. (Photo by Yusuke Hinata)
YUSUKE HINATA, Nikkei staff writer | China

GUANGZHOU -- China's Tencent Holdings and other major gaming vendors in the country are shutting down their games nationwide on Tuesday in an apparent tribute to late President Jiang Zemin, amid Beijing's tightening oversight of the gaming industry.

Tencent, China's largest gaming company, announced Monday on the official websites of various popular smartphone games like "Honor of Kings" that it would suspend services in China on Tuesday. Also suspending services is NetEase Games, the country's second largest gaming company. Neither company provided an explanation for the shutdown.

