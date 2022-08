TOKYO -- China's livestreamer economy appears here to stay, maturing beyond its pandemic-driven boom and pushing companies to adapt to a fast-changing environment for online marketing.

The market for multichannel networks, businesses that play a role similar to talent agencies for online content creators, is estimated at 43.2 billion yuan ($6.4 billion) this year, heading toward 74.3 billion yuan -- or $11 billion -- in 2025, in a July survey by iiMedia Research.