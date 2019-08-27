China saves 'Hobbs and Shaw' with $113m debut

NEW YORK -- Universal's "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" received a major boost from its Chinese fans with a stellar opening weekend.

Since the blockbuster hit theaters in China on Friday, the movie has raked in over $113 million at the box office, contributing to its massive $588 million in ticket sales worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo and Chinese cinema database Mtime. "Hobbs & Shaw" posted the second-biggest opening in China this year, behind "Avengers: Endgame."

The sequel of the popular Fast and Furious franchise has made roughly $148 million in the U.S., ranking "Hobbs & Shaw" as the second-lowest-grossing Fast and Furious film of all time after "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," according to Box Office Mojo. Revenue from fans in China and other countries pushed "Hobbs & Shaw" to the fifth-highest-grossing film of the nine movies, though it is still no match for the success of "Furious 7" and "The Fate of the Furious."

Featuring tough guys Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson, the spin-off expands on the bromance of dedicated American agent Hobbs and British lawless outcast Shaw. When the cyber-enhanced anarchist Brixton gets his hands on a bioweapon that could end humanity alongside Shaw's sister, who is also a rogue agent, Hobbs and Shaw have to partner up and bring down the evil scheme.

Although "Hobbs & Shaw" sounds like many other gung-ho Hollywood blockbusters, Chinese fans adored Johnson and Statham.

"Every time I come to China, the energy is always spectacular," Johnson said in a video he posted on Instagram last week. "The amazing people of China have always welcomed me with open arms and so much love. Growth within the Chinese market has long been a goal very dear to me."

A massive fan base is one factor, and another is the lack of domestic blockbusters in China this summer. At least four Chinese movies have been yanked from the lineup for "technical" or "market" reasons, including the highly anticipated war movie "The Eight Hundred," as the Communist Party tightens its grip on content ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct. 1.

This gave Hollywood films a rare opening to acquire better release dates in the summer, when the Chinese government usually protects the country's own movies. A major blockbuster like "Hobbs & Shaw" would not normally receive a release date in late summer.

Meanwhile, Disney's animation film "The Lion King" crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office, with $118 million from China, according to Box Office Mojo, and had its screening period extended to Sept. 10. "Hobbs & Shaw" will likely follow in its success.