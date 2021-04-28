ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

'Demon Slayer' slashes US box office in record opening weekend

Anime film becomes top foreign language debut in America, defying pandemic

The Demon Slayer film, based on a popular manga and TV anime series, grossed over $21 million at U.S. theaters during its opening weekend, despite COVID-19 restrictions.   © Koyoharu Gotoge/Shueisha, Aniplex, ufotable
MARRIAN ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | North America

NEW YORK -- Choo choo, watch out for the Demon Slayer train.

"Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train," an anime film based on a popular manga series, raked in roughly $21.1 million during its opening weekend in the U.S. The feature film broke the country's box office record for biggest foreign language debut, according to distributors Funimation and Aniplex of America.

"Demon Slayer" is already a successful anime series adapted from the shonen manga known as "Kimetsu no Yaiba" in Japanese. The Japanese film made a splash when it premiered domestically in October, followed by a strong box office performance in the Asia-Pacific region. It also became the top grossing movie of all time in Japan, dethroning Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away."

The series was expected to create a $2 billion economic impact in Japan, Nikkei reported in December. With over 120 million paper and digital copies of the entire series published, the success of the feature film and the many tie-in food and consumer products, "Demon Slayer" stimulated a retail market dampened by the pandemic.

"Kimetsu no Yaiba" tells the story of a teenage boy named Tanjiro Kamado, who goes on a quest to save his younger sister. She was turned into a demon by Muzan Kibutsuji, the main antagonist of the series, whose attack killed the rest of Tanjiro's family.

"Demon Slayer" is in theaters now.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more