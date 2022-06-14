Disney unit wins TV rights for India cricket league

BENGALURU -- Disney Star, a subsidiary of Walt Disney Co., has retained the TV broadcasting rights for India's annual cricketing extravaganza, the Indian Premier League, but lost the digital rights to Reliance Industries subsidiary Viacom 18.

The deal is expected to help Disney Star's market share surge ahead of the combination of Zee and Sony, which announced a merger in January. Disney Star offered 235.75 billion rupees ($3.02 billion) for the rights to broadcast the IPL on the Indian subcontinent from 2023 to 2027.

Viacom 18, which fattened its war chest in April with a 135 billion rupee investment from Bodhi Tree Systems, an investment firm backed by James Murdoch and former Star India head Uday Shankar, offered 237.58 billion rupees for the streaming rights in the Indian subcontinent as well as a package of selected matches, including the tournament opener and knockout matches.

The bidding has been split into four parts: TV broadcast rights for India; digital rights for India; rights for selected matches, including the tournament opener and some knockout games; and TV broadcast rights outside India.

The combined bids stood at 483.9 billion rupees, about 50% above the floor price set up by the Indian cricket board and almost triple the 163.47 billion rupees forked out by Disney Star for the 2018 to 2022 cycle. Sony bought the broadcast rights for the first decade of the tournament, from 2008 to 2017, for 82 billion rupees.

London-based investment bank Elara Capital estimated that cumulative bids for IPL broadcast rights could top 500 billion to 600 billion rupees for the 2023 to 2027 period.

Losing the digital rights hurts Disney Star's streaming service Hotstar. With 51 million users, largely drawn in by the IPL, Hotstar is estimated to be the largest such service in India, according to research specialist Media Partners Asia. Amazon Prime has 22 million subscribers and Netflix 6.1 million.

Elara Capital said endorsements, sponsorship and media spending on Indian sporting events topped 95.3 billion rupees in 2021, compared with 91.9 billion rupees in 2019. Cricket accounted for 88% of such spending last year, compared with 80% in 2020.