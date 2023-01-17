Esports organizer VSPN eyes growth in Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia

JAKARTA -- The coronavirus pandemic brought challenges to the esports business via offline restrictions on gatherings in China and beyond, the co-founder of Versus Programming Network (VSPN) told Nikkei Asia, but the outlook is improving with the reopening of borders.

Founded in 2016, Shanghai-headquartered VSPN provides esports tournament organizing, venue operation, commercialization, talent incubation and management, and content production services. The company boasts a market share of 70% for premium esports events in China and has so far raised more than $250 million in Series A and B funding rounds.