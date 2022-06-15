Green light: 'Squid Game' season 2 bids to revive Netflix glory

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Brutal competition describes not only the hit South Korean series "Squid Game" but also the market faced by Netflix. Can a new season of the show give the American streaming service the lift it needs to stem the outflow of subscribers?

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of 'Squid Game' to life last year," director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in a letter to fans Monday, saying the series would return. "But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular series ever."

A distribution date for the next season has not been disclosed, but it is expected to premiere in 2023 or later.

"Gi-hun returns," Hwang said, referring to the main character who played by Lee Jung-jae in the first series. "The man in the suit with ddakji might be back," he also said, alluding to the mysterious business man that recruits players.

Squid Game tells the story of a group of people mired in debt who play a series of bizarre and deadly games for prize money and survival. The series debuted in September. In its first four weeks, it tallied more than 1.6 billion total viewing hours, making it the biggest hit for a Netflix drama series.

Fans wondered if there would be a return.

"Absolutely," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in January, "the 'Squid Game' universe has just begun." The official announcement was made Monday.

Netflix rode high on the stay-at-home boom during the pandemic, but has seen its fortunes fade as normalcy returns. It lost 200,000 subscribers on a net basis during the January-March quarter, and is expected to lose another 2 million for April-June. Its stock price has followed this trend, falling 75% from its peak reached in November.

Inflation has spurred consumers to review spending, and competition between streaming services has intensified. In the U.S., many people rotate their service subscriptions on a monthly basis, and the continued introduction of big productions is essential for retaining viewers.

At the end of May, Netflix debuted the fourth season of its horror series "Stranger Things," which has a large fan base in English-speaking countries. This produced more than 600 million hours of viewing in 10 days.

Sequels to popular shows are highly anticipated by viewers and can easily deliver a certain level of viewing. On the other hand, reviews of follow-ups tend to be harsh, and the reception given to the next "Squid Game" will likely have a big influence on future growth.