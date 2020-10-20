ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

Hong Kong activist investor calls on Tokyo Dome to dump chief

Oasis fund also seeks to fire two other directors, citing lack of progress on reform

Oasis Management says the Tokyo Dome is ripe for major overhauls in operating management.   © Reuters
GENKI IKUTA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A Hong Kong hedge fund is campaigning to replace top leaders at the Tokyo Dome stadium's operator, citing inefficiency and unresponsiveness.

Oasis Management has submitted a request for Tokyo Dome Corp. to convene an extraordinary shareholders meeting to vote on the ouster of President Tsutomu Nagaoka, the Japanese company said Monday. Directors Nobuhiro Mori and Tomofumi Akiyama are also targeted for replacement.

Tokyo Dome Corp. said it will promptly reveal its next step after closely reviewing the demands.

"We are greatly perplexed by the sudden, one-sided proposal we have received," it said in a news release.

Oasis owns a 9.61% stake, securities filings from late January show, making it a leading shareholder.

The hedge fund's five proposals for "a better Tokyo Dome" include improving operations at the stadium and a nearby hotel. But the Japanese company's management has repeatedly stonewalled attempts at communication, according to Oasis.

Tokyo Dome Corp. hotly disputed that claim, saying Monday that it has been "diligent" in efforts to respond. It recounted offering this month to speak to Oasis on a suggested timetable and said the schedule was still being finalized when the hedge fund made its latest move.

The stadium operator also detailed July 20 a slew of initiatives to renovate the facility, home to the Yomiuri Giants professional baseball team, with digital signage and other improvements.

The plan "took Oasis' proposals into consideration," according to an insider at the Japanese company.

Oasis scored a victory this year in a Japanese boardroom battle with Suncorp., whose offerings include devices to extract data from mobile phones. At an extraordinary shareholders meeting in April, the hedge fund won support for removing four directors and accepting its own slate of five candidates.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close