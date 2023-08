PALO ALTO, U.S./NEW YORK -- For women in China, the Hollywood blockbuster "Barbie" has provided a rare viewing experience that can reveal what their boyfriends really think about gender equality.

Director Greta Gerwig's reinvention of the iconic American doll for the big screen opened to a generally receptive audience in China last month. While the film's feminist take on the Barbie universe appears to resonate with many women, there have been sightings of men storming out of theaters in fury.