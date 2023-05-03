India media freedom under attack from pro-Modi supporters: report

TAIPEI -- India's press freedom is under attack as pro-government media owners and supporters move to shut down critical stories, Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday, with North Korea, China, Vietnam and Myanmar among the worst offenders globally.

Most mainstream Indian media are now owned by wealthy businessmen with ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also has "an army of supporters" launching harassment campaigns against journalists and their sources, the Paris-based watchdog said in its 2023 World Press Freedom Index.