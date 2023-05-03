ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Media & Entertainment

India media freedom under attack from pro-Modi supporters: report

Reporters Without Borders lists North Korea, China, Vietnam as worst offenders

A newspaper vendor in Haridwar, northeastern India. Most mainstream media in the country are now owned by wealthy businessmen with ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says Reporters Without Borders.   © AP
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer | India

TAIPEI -- India's press freedom is under attack as pro-government media owners and supporters move to shut down critical stories, Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday, with North Korea, China, Vietnam and Myanmar among the worst offenders globally.

Most mainstream Indian media are now owned by wealthy businessmen with ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also has "an army of supporters" launching harassment campaigns against journalists and their sources, the Paris-based watchdog said in its 2023 World Press Freedom Index.

Read Next

Latest On Media & Entertainment

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close