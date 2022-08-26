ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

Indian tycoon Adani makes high-profile push into television

Conglomerate run by one of world's richest men trying to buy popular TV network

Gautam Adani, with a net worth of $136 billion, has ambitions to branch further into the media.
DEV CHATTERJEE, Contributing writer | India

MUMBAI -- After acquiring a string of ports, airports and utilities over the past decade, India's massive Adani Group is ramping up its drive into a far more high-profile sector: the media.

The sprawling conglomerate, run by the world's fourth-richest man Gautam Adani, this week launched a bid to take over the country's popular NDTV television network, sparking fierce kickback from the target company and driving opposition leaders to question the outlook for press freedom in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close