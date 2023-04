TOKYO -- An investigation into illegal anime sharing in Brazil has shut down 36 websites, Nikkei has learned, marking a first-of-its-kind crackdown in the Latin American country.

Losses from piracy are a serious issue for the Japanese anime industry, which commanded a 2.7 trillion yen ($20.4 billion) global market in 2021, according to The Association of Japanese Animations. The figure was up 13% from the previous year.