Japan hankers for consoles that bring classic video games back to life

TOKYO -- Forty years after Nintendo brought video games into the home, consoles that can bring retro cartridges back to life have found fertile markets around the world as gamers pine for nostalgia, enough so that two Japanese companies which have long dealt in old-school media are jumping into the console-making business.

Although retro games can be played via subscription services and on consoles being relaunched by the original makers, there is strong demand for titles that have fallen through the cracks or relegated to collecting dust in old gamers' libraries because the consoles they were designed for conked out long ago.