NAHA, Japan -- An entertainment academy in Okinawa known for producing some of Japan's biggest celebrities -- like Namie Amuro -- is opening up to a fresh crop of aspiring stars for the first time in years.

Founded by Masayuki Makino in 1983, Okinawa Actors School is among Japan's best-known training centers for would-be superstars. Other notable alumni include '90s pop bands Speed, Max and Da Pump, as well as actress Hikari Mitsushima, who stars in the Netflix series First Love.