Media & Entertainment

Japan's Ghibli Park opens with expected economic impact of $324m

Theme park based on anime studio's famous films sold out till year-end

Ghibli's Grand Warehouse covers 9,600 square meters and allows fans to immerse themselves in the whimsical world of the renowned animation studio. (Photo by Yuki Nakao)   © Studio Ghibli
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

NAGAKUTE, Aichi Prefecture -- Ghibli Park, a themed entertainment facility that recreates scenes in anime made by Japan's Studio Ghibli, opened on Nov. 1 in Aichi prefecture.

The park lets visitors enjoy the world of Ghibli films in a relaxed atmosphere and without crowds, as tickets must be reserved in advance. Tickets have already sold out through the rest of the year and go for 2,000 yen ($13.4) on weekdays and 2,500 yen on weekends for adults. About 5,000 visitors are expected to visit the park on a daily basis.

