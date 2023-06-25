ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Media & Entertainment

Japan's capsule toys getting pricier as new market pops up

Young women, foreign visitors enchanted by surprises from vending machines

The rise of 3D printers has enabled makers to come up with detailed designs and make quality products that can satisfy the needs of grown-ups. (Photo by Makoto Okada)
RYUJU FUNATSU, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Toys and figurines from vending machines, packaged in plastic capsules and known as gacha gacha in Japan, have become costlier in the country, with the average price up 15% from two years ago.

With some well-crafted animal figurines going for as much as 2,000 yen ($14), more young women on social media are sharing their surprise at scoring unexpected gems from the machines. Now, to attract an increasingly diverse range of gacha gacha buyers, companies have been trying to come up with different types of toys.

Read Next

Latest On Media & Entertainment

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close