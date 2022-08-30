ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

Jimmy Lai-connected Apple Daily Taiwan to shut down

Would-be buyer says he will instead hire ex-staff for own new outlet

Apple Daily Taiwan is closing down on Aug. 31.   © EPA/Jiji
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer, and THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer | Taiwan

HONG KONG/TAIPEI -- Apple Daily Taiwan, a news outlet with ties to detained Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, said on Tuesday it would turn off the lights on Aug. 31, quelling rumors of a sale.

Apple Daily Taiwan, one of the island's leading news platform, is owned by a company founded by Lai and was thrown into turmoil by his arrest in 2020. Local media had reported that Singaporean entrepreneur Joseph Phua was in talks to buy Apple Daily Taiwan, but Phua held a press conference on Tuesday announcing instead the launch of Next Apple News on Sept. 1. The new website will hire 96% of the more than 200 staff laid off from Apple Daily Taiwan.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close