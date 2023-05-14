Johnny's chief apologizes for alleged sexual abuse by late Kitagawa

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- The president of Johnny & Associates, one of Japan's most powerful talent agencies, on Sunday issued a video and written apology to those who have alleged sexual abuse by its late founder Johnny Kitagawa, in a rare move for the office.

The apology by Julie Keiko Fujishima, a niece of the scandal-tainted former president of the company, came a month after Kauan Okamoto, a Japanese-Brazilian singer and songwriter, claimed Kitagawa sexually abused him on multiple occasions as a young teen.