ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Media & Entertainment

Johnny's chief apologizes for alleged sexual abuse by late Kitagawa

Famed Japan talent agency's statement follows claim by a singer and songwriter

Julie Keiko Fujishima, a niece of the scandal-tainted former president of the company, apologized in a video issued on May 14. (Photo handout by Johnny & Associates)
| Japan

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- The president of Johnny & Associates, one of Japan's most powerful talent agencies, on Sunday issued a video and written apology to those who have alleged sexual abuse by its late founder Johnny Kitagawa, in a rare move for the office.

The apology by Julie Keiko Fujishima, a niece of the scandal-tainted former president of the company, came a month after Kauan Okamoto, a Japanese-Brazilian singer and songwriter, claimed Kitagawa sexually abused him on multiple occasions as a young teen.

Read Next

Latest On Media & Entertainment

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close