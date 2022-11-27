ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

Kabuki producer starts online streaming for foreign fans

Shochiku tries to boost poor revenue while injecting age-old art with manga

Titles include "Sagi Musume" (Heron Maiden), the classic dance story performed by Tamasaburo Bando, widely regarded as Kabuki's greatest performer of female roles.   © Naotake Fukuda
AKI SAKATA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Entertainment company Shochiku has launched a Kabuki video streaming service targeting audiences outside Japan in a bid to expand its overseas fan base for the traditional Japanese performing art and lure foreign tourists to Kabuki theaters in the country.

Shochiku's Kabuki On Demand stream offers three famous plays for audiences in Taiwan, Australia, the U.S., Canada, Britain, Spain, France, Germany and Italy. Launched in November, the streaming service is partly aimed at preventing proliferation of illegally uploaded Kabuki videos.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close