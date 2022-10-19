Kazuo Okada vows to keep up Philippine casino fight after arrest

MANILA -- Gaming tycoon Kazuo Okada has vowed to fight for his interests in the multibillion-dollar Philippine casino that bears his name after his arrest in Manila this week opened a new chapter in the drawn-out dispute over the company.

Okada is facing charges of "grave coercion" in relation to the physical takeover of the Okada Manila integrated resort and casino by his associates in May. The tycoon was arrested by Philippine police on Monday upon his arrival at the Manila airport from Japan and was later released after posting bail.