ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

Microsoft Japan makes last-minute price cut to Xbox Series S

Downloads-only game system will be offered for $280

The Xbox Series X and the Series S will both go on sale in November. (Photo courtesy of Microsoft)
TADATSUGU SHIMAZU, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Microsoft Japan took the unusual step Thursday of cutting the price on its lower-end new game console, the day before the start of preorders.

The Xbox Series S will now be available for 29,980 yen ($284), down from the original 32,980 yen. Preorders begin Friday, and Microsoft appears to be looking to give sales an extra bounce.

A Microsoft Japan representative declined to comment on the pricing decision. The company maintains that prices are subject to change based on market response and other factors.

Both the Series S and the flagship Xbox Series X will launch in November. With no optical drive, the lower-cost Series S requires downloading of all its games.

The Japanese market could embrace the Series S for its smaller size than the Series X.

Sony will release its PlayStation 5 in November as well in time for the holiday shopping season.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close