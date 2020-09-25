Microsoft Japan makes last-minute price cut to Xbox Series S

TOKYO -- Microsoft Japan took the unusual step Thursday of cutting the price on its lower-end new game console, the day before the start of preorders.

The Xbox Series S will now be available for 29,980 yen ($284), down from the original 32,980 yen. Preorders begin Friday, and Microsoft appears to be looking to give sales an extra bounce.

A Microsoft Japan representative declined to comment on the pricing decision. The company maintains that prices are subject to change based on market response and other factors.

Both the Series S and the flagship Xbox Series X will launch in November. With no optical drive, the lower-cost Series S requires downloading of all its games.

The Japanese market could embrace the Series S for its smaller size than the Series X.

Sony will release its PlayStation 5 in November as well in time for the holiday shopping season.