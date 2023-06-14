ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Media & Entertainment

NetEase, Tencent regain momentum in gaming business

Chinese game market ready to bounce back as approvals pick up

More than 30 million people per day play NetEase's Eggy Party. (Photo by Takashi Kawakami)
TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | China

GUANGZHOU -- China's game market appears to be bottoming out. The approval process has resumed after being temporarily frozen, and the sales of major players such as Tencent have recovered. Yet regulations remain in place, and companies are looking overseas for other business channels.

"My son, a second grader, spends an hour playing Eggy Party on my smartphone when he comes home from school," said a woman in her 40s in the Guangdong province city of Guangzhou. "It suddenly became popular in his class after the new school year started in February."

Read Next

Latest On Media & Entertainment

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close