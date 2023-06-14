NetEase, Tencent regain momentum in gaming business

GUANGZHOU -- China's game market appears to be bottoming out. The approval process has resumed after being temporarily frozen, and the sales of major players such as Tencent have recovered. Yet regulations remain in place, and companies are looking overseas for other business channels.

"My son, a second grader, spends an hour playing Eggy Party on my smartphone when he comes home from school," said a woman in her 40s in the Guangdong province city of Guangzhou. "It suddenly became popular in his class after the new school year started in February."