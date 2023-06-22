ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Media & Entertainment

Netflix co-CEO praises South Korea's strong storytelling culture

On visit to Seoul, Ted Sarandos promises competitive compensation for creators

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, second from left, speaks with South Korean content creators at an event in Seoul on June 22. (Photo courtesy of Netflix).
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos praised South Korea's strong storytelling culture on Thursday, as the U.S. streaming giant doubles its investment in the country that produced global hit series such as "Squid Game" and "The Glory."

"Korea has an incredible storytelling culture. ... It's interesting the way that fashion, music, food and stories all seem to work hand in hand," Sarandos said at a talk event with South Korean content creators in Seoul. "For a very long time, excellence in creation and making a great movie [has been] a point of national pride in Korea."

