Netflix co-CEO praises South Korea's strong storytelling culture

SEOUL -- Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos praised South Korea's strong storytelling culture on Thursday, as the U.S. streaming giant doubles its investment in the country that produced global hit series such as "Squid Game" and "The Glory."

"Korea has an incredible storytelling culture. ... It's interesting the way that fashion, music, food and stories all seem to work hand in hand," Sarandos said at a talk event with South Korean content creators in Seoul. "For a very long time, excellence in creation and making a great movie [has been] a point of national pride in Korea."