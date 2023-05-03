Netflix provides 'Furies,' other Vietnamese films with newfound life

HANOI -- Vietnam-produced movies that were given the cold shoulder from domestic audiences are now winning fans at home thanks to rave reviews the films received in international markets.

Soon after Netflix began streaming "Furies" on March 23, the violent action movie made the platform's Top 10 list of most-watched foreign films worldwide for two weeks in a row. This sparked renewed interest in Vietnam, keeping the female-led gritty thriller locally known as "Thanh Soi" in the Top 10 in country for a month.