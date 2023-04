SEOUL -- Netflix will invest $2.5 billion in South Korean movies, series and other content over the next four years, the company said on Tuesday, strengthening its partnership with the country's entertainment industry after the global success of "Squid Game," "The Glory" and "Physical: 100."

The U.S. streaming service said the investment plan is two times the total amount it has invested in the South Korean market since starting services here in 2016.