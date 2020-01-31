Netflix to produce live-action 'One Piece' series

TOKYO -- Netflix has announced a live-action adaptation of Japan's hugely popular "One Piece" manga.

The video-streaming giant will produce a 10-episode series with Tomorrow Studios of the U.S. and Shueisha, the comic's Japanese publisher. A release date has not been set.

"One Piece" manga creator Eiichiro Oda, who had announced plans for a live-action adaptation in 2017, will be executive producer. Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein produced the hit television series "Prison Break."

The manga features a misfit pirate crew held together by a boy who dreams of becoming king of the pirates. Since its 1997 debut in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it has sold more than 460 million copies worldwide and inspired a long-running anime series.