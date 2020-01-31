ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Media & Entertainment

Netflix to produce live-action 'One Piece' series

Manga creator Eiichiro Oda will serve as executive producer

HIDEKI SHINOHARA, Nikkei staff writer
The "One Piece" manga  has sold more than 460 million copies worldwide since its 1997 launch.

TOKYO -- Netflix has announced a live-action adaptation of Japan's hugely popular "One Piece" manga.

The video-streaming giant will produce a 10-episode series with Tomorrow Studios of the U.S. and Shueisha, the comic's Japanese publisher. A release date has not been set.

"One Piece" manga creator Eiichiro Oda, who had announced plans for a live-action adaptation in 2017, will be executive producer. Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein produced the hit television series "Prison Break."

The manga features a misfit pirate crew held together by a boy who dreams of becoming king of the pirates. Since its 1997 debut in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it has sold more than 460 million copies worldwide and inspired a long-running anime series.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media