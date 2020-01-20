ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Media & Entertainment

Netflix wins streaming rights for Ghibli anime in 190 countries

Deal for 21 titles from famed Japanese studio excludes US, Canada and Japan

HIDEKI SHINOHARA, Nikkei staff writer
Studio Ghibli has been wary of releasing its content via streaming services, but was impressed with Netflix's vast global reach.   © 1988 Studio Ghibli

TOKYO -- U.S. video streaming giant Netflix has acquired the rights to distribute content in about 190 countries for 21 titles created by Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli.

The deal excludes the U.S., Canadian and Japanese markets.

Netflix's agreement with Ghibli reflects its desire to add popular Japanese animated works to its library. Until recently, Ghibli had been unenthusiastic about streaming. But the studio was apparently won over by Netflix's vast distribution network, which it feels will help increase awareness of the Ghibli brand.

"Studio Ghibli's animated films are legendary and have enthralled fans around the world for over 35 years," Netflix said in a statement. "We're excited to make them available in more languages across Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia -- so that more people can enjoy this whimsical and wonderful world of animation."

Ghibli has been wooed heavily by streaming services. WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T, offers Ghibli content in the U.S. via HBO Max, its video streaming service.

Netflix has scheduled seven titles for a Feb. 1 release, including "Tonari no Totoro" ("My Neighbor Totoro") and "Majo no Takkyubin" ("Kiki's Delivery Service").

Seven more, including "Mononokehime" ("Princess Mononoke") are set for a Mar. 1 release while another seven, including "Hauru no Ugokushiro" ("Howl's Moving Castle"), will be released on Apr. 1.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media