ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

Nikkei Asia wins gold for US-China decoupling and vaccine features

Two top prizes and two bronzes mark Nikkei's best result at Asian Media Awards

"Inside the US campaign to cut China out of the tech supply chain," by Lauly Li and Cheng Ting-Fang, received the gold award for feature writing.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Nikkei Asia has won two of the top prizes in this year's Asian Media Awards for its reporting on the U.S.-China trade war and the pandemic.

"Inside the US campaign to cut China out of the tech supply chain," by Lauly Li and Cheng Ting-Fang, received the gold award for feature writing, the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) announced Thursday.

Nikkei Asia also won gold in pandemic reporting for CK Tan and Erwida Maulia's "Red Pill? Behind China's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy."

This marked the first time Nikkei Asia received multiple top prizes in a single year at the WAN-IFRA Asian Media Awards. The English-language publication covering business, economic and political news across Asia last won gold in 2019.

The South China Morning Post led in overall awards this year at nine, followed by India Today Group at five and Nikkei at four.

In addition to the two top prizes, Nikkei Asia won bronze in pandemic reporting for "Coronavirus: Economic contagion is already rippling through Asia." Published in January 2020, this feature by Marwaan Macan-Markar, Akane Okutsu, Cliff Venzon and William Yang wove together reporting from five countries in the early weeks of the outbreak.

The April 23, 2000 issue "Life in Lockdown" also won bronze for magazine cover design. MinJung Kim served as the art director.

This year's competition for the Asian Media Awards consisted of 34 media companies from nine countries.

WAN-IFRA has 60 member publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries, according to its website.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more