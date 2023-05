TOKYO -- The Nintendo Switch slump is dragging on, with the Japanese company on Tuesday predicting it will sell 15 million of the game consoles in the year through next March, about 3 million fewer than in the previous fiscal year.

Switch sales grew steadily in the years after its launch in March 2017, peaking at 28.8 million in the year through March 2021. The following year, however, 23 million units were sold, and the total for the most recently ended fiscal year fell further, to 18 million.