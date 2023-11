TOKYO -- Nintendo boosted its full-year profit forecast to 420 billion yen ($2.8 billion) as the gaming giant posted record first-half earnings Tuesday on the back of upbeat Switch console sales.

The Japanese company's revised forecast came as net profit for the April-September period hit 271 billion yen, up 18% from a year ago, with revenue rising 21% to 796 billion yen. Sales of the Switch console came in at 6.8 million units, up 2.4% from the same six months a year ago, it said.