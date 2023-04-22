Nintendo is 'talent agent' for its characters: Mario creator

OSAKA -- A movie featuring Nintendo's beloved Super Mario has set a global box-office record for an animated film. The mustached character's creator, Nintendo Representative Director and Fellow Shigeru Miyamoto, told Nikkei Asia that Nintendo will "definitely produce more video content." Previously heavily dependent on video games, the company now considers itself a "talent agent" for its characters and intends to capitalize on its diverse intellectual property to achieve further growth.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" hit the big screen on April 5 in the United States and other overseas markets ahead of its release in Japan on April 28. According to the U.S. movie information website Box Office Mojo, it raked in $378 million over its first five days worldwide, overtaking the $358.4 million set by Walt Disney's "Frozen 2," released in 2019. Box office revenues had topped $700 million by April 17.