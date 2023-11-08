ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Media & Entertainment

Nintendo jumps 6.5% on higher profit target and new Zelda movie

Japanese gaming giant announces plan for live-action film with Marvel Studios

Nintendo plans to co-produce a new movie based on The Legend of Zelda series. (Screenshot from Nintendo YouTube)
NATSUMI KAWASAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Nintendo shares rose the most in over two and a half years on Wednesday after the Japanese gaming giant boosted its full-year profit forecast and announced the development of a new live-action movie based on its popular Legend of Zelda franchise.

The Tokyo-listed stock jumped 6.46% to 6,798 yen ($45) shortly after the movie deal was made public, marking Nintendo's latest push beyond its core gaming business after "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" earned more than $1.3 billion at the box office this year.

