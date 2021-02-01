Nintendo lifts profit outlook again on strong year-end sales

TOKYO -- Nintendo raised its earnings forecast for the year ending March for the second time in three months and now expects a record net profit of 400 billion yen ($3.8 billion), the company said on Monday.

Supported by strong sales of its popular Switch gaming console and hit software titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo now estimates its full-year net profit will rise 55% compared with a year ago.

The game maker previously raised its annual forecast in November. At that time it said it expected its net profit to surpass the record set in 2009, jumping 16% on the year to 300 billion yen.

The latest upward revision reflects strong demand for the Switch console since the coronavirus outbreak, as lockdowns and a rising number of infections keep people at home and drive demand for games and other types of home entertainment such as online streaming. The year-end holiday shopping season also helped boost sales.

Nintendo's record net profit target is expected to be underpinned by a 22% surge in revenue to 1.6 trillion yen. The company forecasts operating profit will rise 59% to 560 billion yen.

The gaming giant also posted its highest-ever net profit for the April to December period on Monday.

The company's net profit rose 92% to 376 billion yen compared with the same period a year earlier, topping the previous record of 258 billion yen for the nine months through December 2007. Its revenue jumped 37% to 1.4 trillion yen, while its operating profit also surged 98% to a record 521 billion yen.