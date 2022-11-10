Nintendo opens Osaka store as Mario drives merchandise sales

OSAKA -- Nintendo fans got a sneak peek at the video game giant's biggest official shop in Japan on Thursday, an 800-sq.-meter store in Osaka packed with thousands of toys and souvenirs based on hit series Super Mario Bros., Animal Crossing and more.

Nintendo Osaka is the company's third official shop, following locations in Tokyo and New York, and is the biggest in Japan. Some 2,000 fans were selected in a drawing to browse its colorful, character-filled shelves ahead of the official opening on Friday.