TOKYO -- Nintendo on Wednesday reported an operating profit of 101 billion yen ($760 million) for the three months through June, down 15% from a year earlier, as sales of its flagship Switch consoles dropped.

But net profit rose 28% to 118 billion yen thanks to the weak Japanese yen. Overseas markets account for nearly 80% of the gaming company's total sales. The total exchange gains during the quarter reached 51 billion yen.