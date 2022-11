TOKYO -- Nintendo has raised its full-year earnings outlook after a record first half spurred by strong sales of its Splatoon 3 video game and a boost to foreign earnings from the weaker yen.

The Japanese gaming company said net income for the April-September period reached 230 billion yen ($1.57 billion), rising 34.1% from the same period last year. Sales reached almost 657 billion yen, up 5.2% from the same period in the 2021 fiscal year.