Media & Entertainment

Nintendo reports 13% fall in Q1 profit after Animal Crossing

Switch console hit by slower sales as pandemic-fueled demand ebbs

Nintendo’s Switch became an explosive hit last fiscal year as the coronavirus outbreak kept people at home and drove demand for living room entertainment. (Photo courtesy of Nintendo)
JADA NAGUMO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Nintendo on Thursday reported a 13% fall in net profit for the first quarter of this fiscal year due to dwindling pandemic-driven demand for its Switch gaming console.

The company logged a net profit of 92 billion yen ($845 million) for the April-June period and said operating profit decreased 17% to 119 billion yen from a year earlier. Revenue fell 10% to 322 billion yen.

Combined with its handheld Switch Lite, the gaming giant sold 4.45 million Switch units, down 22% from a year earlier. Software sales also declined, mainly due to last year's blockbuster hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons setting the bar high for this year.

Despite the lackluster performance, Nintendo's first quarter net profit results surpassed analysts' expectations. According to FactSet, the consensus was for a net profit of 82 billion yen. However, Nintendo's operating profit fell below expectations of 124 billion yen.

Nintendo kept its annual forecast unchanged. The company expects pandemic-fueled demand to ease and for net profit to drop 29%, to 340 billion yen, for the year ending March 2022. It forecasts operating profit falling 22% to 500 billion and revenue declining 9% to 1.6 trillion yen.

Find out more