Nintendo reports 13% fall in Q1 profit after Animal Crossing

TOKYO -- Nintendo on Thursday reported a 13% fall in net profit for the first quarter of this fiscal year due to dwindling pandemic-driven demand for its Switch gaming console.

The company logged a net profit of 92 billion yen ($845 million) for the April-June period and said operating profit decreased 17% to 119 billion yen from a year earlier. Revenue fell 10% to 322 billion yen.

Combined with its handheld Switch Lite, the gaming giant sold 4.45 million Switch units, down 22% from a year earlier. Software sales also declined, mainly due to last year's blockbuster hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons setting the bar high for this year.

Despite the lackluster performance, Nintendo's first quarter net profit results surpassed analysts' expectations. According to FactSet, the consensus was for a net profit of 82 billion yen. However, Nintendo's operating profit fell below expectations of 124 billion yen.

Nintendo kept its annual forecast unchanged. The company expects pandemic-fueled demand to ease and for net profit to drop 29%, to 340 billion yen, for the year ending March 2022. It forecasts operating profit falling 22% to 500 billion and revenue declining 9% to 1.6 trillion yen.