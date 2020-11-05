ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

Nintendo reports record 1H profit after COVID tailwind for gaming

Global hit game 'Animal Crossing' pushes Switch sales to new highs amid pandemic

Nintendo's hugely popular “Animal Crossing” game has also become a ground for political campaign, with U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden launching new headquarters in the game in October.   © Kyodo
JADA NAGUMO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Nintendo on Thursday posted its highest-ever operating profit for the April-September period of 291 billion yen ($2.7 billion) as strong demand for its popular Switch gaming console and smash hit title "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" boosted sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Operating profit for the period surpassed a previous high reached in 2009 and represented a 209% rise from the same period a year ago. Revenue for the six months jumped 73% to 769 billion yen and net profit was up 243% to 213 billion yen from the corresponding period last year.

Those massive gains were supported by a surge in home entertainment demand, especially in gaming, as people across the world sought ways to entertain themselves as they stayed home to curb the spread of coronavirus this year.

The gaming giant also revised upward its earnings target for the full year and expects net profit to surpass the record set in 2009, jumping 16% to 300 billion yen from a year ago. It also expects revenue to rise 7% to 1.4 trillion yen and operating profit to increase 27% to 450 billion yen from a year earlier.

Previously, the company had forecast operating profit would decline 15% to 300 billion yen and revenue would drop 8% to 1.2 trillion yen from a year ago. It expected net profit to fall 22.7% to 200 billion yen.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close