Nintendo reports record profit for 1H

TOKYO -- Nintendo on Thursday posted its highest-ever operating profit for the April-September period of 291 billion yen ($2.7 billion) as strong demand for its popular Switch gaming console and smash hit title "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" boosted sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Operating profit for the period surpassed a previous high reached in 2009 and represented a 209% rise from the same period a year ago. Revenue for the six months jumped 73% to 769 billion yen and net profit was up 243% to 213 billion yen from the corresponding period last year.

Those massive gains were supported by a surge in home entertainment demand, especially in gaming, as people across the world sought ways to entertain themselves as they stayed home to curb the spread of coronavirus this year.

The gaming giant also revised upward its earnings target for the full year and expects net profit to surpass the record set in 2009, jumping 16% to 300 billion yen from a year ago. It also expects revenue to rise 7% to 1.4 trillion yen and operating profit to increase 27% to 450 billion yen from a year earlier.

Previously, the company had forecast operating profit would decline 15% to 300 billion yen and revenue would drop 8% to 1.2 trillion yen from a year ago. It expected net profit to fall 22.7% to 200 billion yen.