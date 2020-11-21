ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Media & Entertainment

Nintendo restricts political use of Animal Crossing

Japanese company adopts the world's first universal terms of use

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign logos appeared on Nintendo’s popular game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”   © Kyodo
NATSUMI KAWASAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

OSAKA -- Game maker Nintendo has drawn up universal terms of use to dissuade companies and organizations from using its popular title Animal Crossing: New Horizons for marketing and political activities.

Local units of gaming companies usually stipulate terms of use for their games in the U.S. and Europe. This is the first universal rule for a game software developer.

The move comes in response to the unauthorized use of Animal Crossing in election campaigns. The new terms of use call on companies to refrain from directing users of the game to outside shopping sites, or conducting marketing activities using the game, including distribution of coupons.

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign used Animal Crossing to promote the former vice president's drive for the White House. The Biden camp published four logo designs for to use in the game on virtual yard signs and T-shirts to appeal to supporters.

In Japan, supporters of the Liberal Democratic Party's former secretary-general, Shigeru Ishiba also considered placing his avatar in the game during his campaign to lead the party in September. But they decided to drop the idea after some supporters voiced concern that doing so might violate the game's terms of use.

Previously, Animal Crossing's terms of use prohibited the use for political purposes only by Japanese. Nintendo has now extended the scope to other countries, including the U.S.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close